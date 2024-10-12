Sei Investments Co. Acquires 300 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,076 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 91,612 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 29.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 217,838 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 51,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chuy’s by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Chuy’s stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.46 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

