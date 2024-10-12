Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 11,697 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,202,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 167,262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,597,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 666,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

PDM stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.45). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -74.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piedmont Office Realty Trust

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.