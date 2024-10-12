Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,446 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSAT opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $29.11.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other Viasat news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $55,947,695.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

