Sei Investments Co. Buys New Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 10,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,447.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $506.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $100.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PGC

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.