Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,713.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $76,931.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,453.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,463,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126,067 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,475 in the last 90 days. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

