Sei Investments Co. Has $167,000 Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 100.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 3.2 %

BWB stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $406.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,514 shares in the company, valued at $17,383,473.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $162,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,383,473.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $70,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,235.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

