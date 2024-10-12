Sei Investments Co. Has $226,000 Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 568.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The GEO Group news, Chairman George C. Zoley bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,800,904 shares in the company, valued at $46,447,046.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman George C. Zoley acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,800,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,447,046.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The GEO Group stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

