Sei Investments Co. Has $242,000 Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JELD. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $15.16 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

