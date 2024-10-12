Sei Investments Co. Invests $181,000 in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,726 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE HBB opened at $30.85 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $428.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80.

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

(Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

