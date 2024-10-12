Sei Investments Co. Invests $212,000 in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 498.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 356,302 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,216,000 after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

GPCR opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of -3.53. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPCR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

