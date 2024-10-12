Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in agilon health by 626.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

AGL stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.03.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

