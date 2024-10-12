Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 28.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nextdoor by 50.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextdoor by 294.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdoor stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.08. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. Research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

