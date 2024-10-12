Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 23,425 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 38.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 331,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 91,885 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $449,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of AAOI opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $694.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,473.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

See Also

