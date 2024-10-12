Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 17.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $959,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 48.2% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.90.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MP. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MP Materials from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

