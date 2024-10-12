Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $280,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 122,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.3% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 4.2 %

United Natural Foods stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $299,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,366.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

