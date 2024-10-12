Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,169 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 819.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 3,112.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Trading Down 1.3 %

SSL opened at $6.91 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

