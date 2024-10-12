Sei Investments Co. Sells 117,452 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,452 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 42.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,130,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,069 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,397 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 36,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $174,522.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,748.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $839,097. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 36,819 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $174,522.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,748.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,016 shares of company stock valued at $722,587 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.91 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.53 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

