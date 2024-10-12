Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,931 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,018.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,362 shares of company stock worth $256,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

