Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,184 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in SelectQuote by 882.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SelectQuote by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

SLQT opened at $2.25 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $384.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $307.21 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

