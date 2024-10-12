Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,452 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Immunome were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at $10,994,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth $1,762,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunome by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 655,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 61,284 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth $3,038,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Immunome by 113.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.76. Immunome, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). Immunome had a negative net margin of 2,435.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMNM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,613.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,880. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 7,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,613.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

See Also

