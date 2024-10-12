Sei Investments Co. Takes $201,000 Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of MARA opened at $16.08 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MARA. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,212 shares of company stock worth $726,178. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

