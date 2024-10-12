Sei Investments Co. Takes $94,000 Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 55,310.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 79,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.54. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Li-Cycle Profile

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 878.90%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

