Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,734,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 246,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,548,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,779,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,345 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1,058.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 191,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $17.84.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.43 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

