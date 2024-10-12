Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,367 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Qudian were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Qudian by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 343,294 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Qudian by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 5,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,030,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 246,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian Price Performance

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $424.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.62. Qudian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 134.42%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

