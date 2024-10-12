SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 78.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 184.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock worth $8,942,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $70.10 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

