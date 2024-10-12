Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.40 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51.80 ($0.68). 167,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 326,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.40 ($0.69).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.09.

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

