Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Shares Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.66 ($0.05). Approximately 398,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 280,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.67. The firm has a market cap of £3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

