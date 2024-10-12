SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,975 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 11,753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 15.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $820,929,000 after purchasing an additional 946,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 36.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,726,000 after purchasing an additional 504,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,083,000 after purchasing an additional 300,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,754,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after buying an additional 238,964 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.91.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $101.67 and a one year high of $147.11. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

