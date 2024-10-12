SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 936 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $264.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $273.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

