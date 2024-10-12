SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 131.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1,711.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 167,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Repligen by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,767,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Repligen Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $138.82 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 555.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,969.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.