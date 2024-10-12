SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 14,611 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,271.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,913,904.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,845 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.58.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

