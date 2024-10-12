SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,744 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth $86,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in MasTec by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 20,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 49,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,727 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.62.

NYSE MTZ opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,415.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $130.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,592.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

