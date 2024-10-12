SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 45,074 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 45,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Triumph Group worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 473.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TGI shares. Truist Financial downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Triumph Group Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of TGI stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.49. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

