SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 27,479 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,143,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,370,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,318,000 after buying an additional 208,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after buying an additional 189,637 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the second quarter worth about $5,672,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $2,762,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Trading Up 0.6 %

EVERTEC stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $211.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.40 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,844.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,887. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,844.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

