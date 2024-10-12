SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 8,438 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Cim LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,466,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $107.34 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.25%.

MGRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

