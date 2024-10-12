SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,699,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $13,683,000. Westwood Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $7,760,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.2 %

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

