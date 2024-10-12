SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the second quarter worth $293,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EXPO stock opened at $112.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.66. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $115.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,310. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

