SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE ESI opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

