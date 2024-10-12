SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $13,725,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 44.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 189,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sanofi by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 554,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.