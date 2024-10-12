SG Americas Securities LLC Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $188.84 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $199.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.17. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.43.

Read Our Latest Report on DY

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.