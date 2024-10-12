SG Americas Securities LLC Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 238.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in C3.ai by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 6.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

C3.ai Trading Up 3.9 %

AI opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.81. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.