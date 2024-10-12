SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,970,000 after purchasing an additional 157,762 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at about $42,337,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after buying an additional 290,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $22,125,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

AHR opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

