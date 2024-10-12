SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 358.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,325,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $12,065,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $10,821,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $7,170,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 120,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $39.68.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upgraded Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.46.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,823.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,221 shares of company stock worth $140,814 over the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

