SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $878,000 in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SiTime by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $165,625.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,259,745.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $165,625.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,259,745.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,136. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,547 shares of company stock worth $5,361,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.92. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $187.56.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

