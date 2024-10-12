SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $891,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $27,942,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after buying an additional 752,133 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after buying an additional 105,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $100,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,138.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $100,338.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,138.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,859.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,057. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

