SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $914,000 in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,585,000 after acquiring an additional 704,268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 79.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $174,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $22,655,480.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $174,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $22,655,480.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,917,705.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,239 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

