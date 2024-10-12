SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $850,000 Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,630 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Winnebago Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO opened at $58.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,443.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

