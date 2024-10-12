SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Enfusion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENFN. 272 Capital LP grew its position in Enfusion by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 139,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 11.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 27.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enfusion by 17.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $8.99 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

