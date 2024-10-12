SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 13,468 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,048,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,823,940.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $3,334,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,048,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,823,940.77. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,868,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,868. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 200,000 shares of company stock worth $10,426,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 83.84% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

