SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,752 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 532.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:LCII opened at $117.42 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $131.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

